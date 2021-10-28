Ubisoft updates the standing of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, which remains to be in construction

The way in which of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake It’s not being simple in any respect. Even ahead of the announcement itself, when their pictures had been leaked and the sport won numerous complaint for its technical phase. Issues didn’t reinforce when it used to be formally introduced, confirming that the pictures (even being pixelated), didn’t lie.

And a couple of months later not on time its unlock date (It used to be to start with due out in January 2021). And despite the fact that it used to be moved to March of the similar 12 months, it used to be after all not on time once more. The remaining time, sure, and not using a new date at the horizon. That has been 8 months now, and fanatics had been starting to wonder whether the identify were canceled. As of late, Ubisoft has showed that the identify remains to be in construction.

An replace from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake construction group: percent.twitter.com/z9sFaBwz9N — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2021

The scoop has come via an respectable commentary that has been revealed at the recreation web page and Twitter. Then we depart you with the overall content material (and in Spanish) of this replace at the construction of the sport:

“Hi Prince of Persia fanatics. We wish to take a second to guarantee you that the advance of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake remains to be operating, motivated and impressed through your comments. We will be able to let you know about our growth sooner or later and we wish to thanks all to your unwavering enhance and persistence. The advance group. “.

As you’ll see, the message does no longer divulge a lot data relating to when that “long run” will likely be of which they discuss. On the other hand, it’s true that the topic of comments has no longer been discussed unintentionally. And subsequently, the group is most certainly taking its time to make sure that the sport appears to be like a lot better when it’s proven in society once more.

Alternatively, we remind you that the remake will hit the marketplace with a discounted value of 39.99 euros. The identify will likely be to be had at PS4, Xbox One y PC. Within the latter case, it is going to be during the Epic Video games Retailer, during the Ubisoft retailer on Home windows, or even via UPlay +. It’s going to additionally paintings on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X by way of backward compatibility, despite the fact that it’s speculated that local variations are being evolved. And the similar for a imaginable Nintendo Transfer model.