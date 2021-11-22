Ubisoft will bring its games to reality with an entertainment center and a large theme park

The company behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry has announced its two ambitious projects, although it will take some time to see them.

Ubisoft has among its franchises much loved games such as those of the Assassin’s Creed saga, Far Cry, Rayman or Splinter Cell, with countless worlds and environments to explore that will be represented in two major projects. The gala company will open a entertainment center at Studios Occitanie Méditerranée throughout 2025, located about 40 minutes away by car from the city of Montpellier.

The opening of the entertainment center is scheduled for 2025On the other hand, as IGN has reported, an even more ambitious project will come later, that of a large-scale theme park. The entertainment center will integrate the Ubisoft franchises in an immersive environment for visitors. To carry out the project, Ubisoft has announced its partnership with the production company Storyland Studios.

Regarding the entertainment center, Storyland Studios, has promised “an experience at a deep level, in a way interactive, personalized and constantly evolving“This same company will also be in charge of the future theme park, although we do not yet have an estimated date for the project or an approximate location.

Ubisoft thus joins the immersive projects of fan entertainment, as you have done Nintendo in Japan with Super Nintendo World, an amusement park for Nintendo franchises that has not stopped expanding with new areas and attractions based on popular sagas such as Donkey Kong or Pokémon.

More about: Ubisoft.