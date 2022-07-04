Ubisoft will close down multiplayer and on-line services and products for 15 video games in September 2022

Ubisoft will close down multiplayer and on-line services and products for 15 video games on September 1, 2022together with 5 Murderer’s Creed video games, Some distance Cry 3, Splinter Mobile: Blacklist, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and extra.

For video games akin to Murderer’s Creed 3 (2012 liberate) and Murderer’s Creed Brotherhood, DLC get entry to facility can even no longer be to be had on that date.

“Final on-line services and products for some older video games permits us to center of attention our assets on turning in nice stories to avid gamers who’re enjoying more recent or extra common titles“, Ubisoft wrote on its make stronger web page.

The whole listing of video games and services and products that will probably be discontinued is as follows:

Anno 2070 PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Murderer’s Creed II PC, PlayStation 3: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Murderer’s Creed 3 (2012) PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to downloadable content material (DLC) may not be to be had. PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Murderer’s Creed Brotherhood PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had. PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Murderer’s Creed Liberation HD PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had.

Driving force San Francisco PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had. PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Some distance Cry 3 (2012) PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had. PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You’re going to no longer be capable of play multiplayer, hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use on-line options.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Long run Soldier PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The sport’s multiplayer may not be to be had. To play the solo marketing campaign, it is important to put your console in offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had.

Rayman Legends PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The sport’s multiplayer may not be to be had. To play the solo marketing campaign, it is important to put your console in offline mode.

Silent Hunter 5 PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had.

House Junkies PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As this can be a multiplayer-only name, you will not be able to play the sport going ahead.

Splinter Mobile: Blacklist PC: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options. Additionally, set up and get entry to to the DLC may not be to be had. PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options.

ZombiU Wii U: You’re going to no longer be capable of hyperlink Ubisoft accounts in-game or use on-line options.



It can be crucial pointing that the remastered variations of Some distance Cry 3 and Murderer’s Creed 3 may not be closed.

Ubisoft made a an identical transfer in 2021, shutting down multiplayer capability and on-line services and products for video games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Rainbow Six Lockdown, Some distance Cry 2, and Splinter Mobile Conviction.