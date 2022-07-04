Ubisoft will make a surprise event in a game to raise awareness of climate problems

In the next few months they will start a forest fire in Riders Republic suddenly and without warning.

In the midst of some controversy due to the closure of servers for multiple of its games, Ubisoft continues to prepare new releases and add content to titles already on the market. One of them is Riders Republic, an extreme sports game that we have learned that there will soon be news, but with a more special feature.

As Stephen Totilo has been able to collect in Axios, the French company plans to surprise with an in-game event to raise awareness of climate problems. Specifically, they will a sudden forest fire in the world of Riders Republic with the aim of catching players by surprise.

A flash fire will appear in the gameThey plan to implement it sometime in the next few months, but they will not notify you of your arrival nor is it about any event that they are going to promote before executing it. It is named after Phoenix, and when players enter it, they will find that the sky has turned orange and their character is wearing a gas mask.

From there, users will be able to reduce the spread of fire through in-game activities in a event they define as “short and intense”. The idea has won an award at the annual Green Game Jam, which invites studios to submit ideas that promote green thinking among gamers.

If you want to know how our experience was with the game involved, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Riders Republic published by Jesús Bella in October of last year. In it, he claims that he is a fun title with a lot of potentialalthough it has room for improvement in relation to the variety of events and the balance related to progression.

More about: Riders Republic, Ubisoft, Event and Climate change.