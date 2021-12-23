Ubisoft will not abandon NFT despite poor reception: “we know it is a great challenge”

The Quartz presentation video has been removed from YouTube due to the avalanche of ‘dislikes’.

The NFT They are giving a lot to talk about in the video game landscape. Especially after the presentation of Ubisoft Quartz, a platform for the exchange of these digital assets. The idea did not appeal to the gaming community, as the criticism around the maneuver and the avalanche of ‘dislikes’ in their video they led to the concealment of it. At the time, it was not known if Ubisoft would stop supporting the idea of ​​NFTs, but now it returns to the fray with statements that demonstrate your intentions around this practice.

We understand where the sentiment for this technology comes from, and we need to take it into consideration.Didier GenevoisUbisoft has made these thoughts known through an interview with the Decrypt medium, which favors the current use of NFTs. Here, Ubisoft Blockchain Technical Director Didier Genevois has explained that will take into account all opinions Around Ubisoft Quartz: “We’ve had a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we’ve heard both the moods and concerns,” explains Genevois. “We understand where the feeling for this technology comes from, and we need take it into consideration every step of the way. “

From Genevois’s point of view, they know the impact of this announcement on the community and they don’t pretend to give up: “This experiment aims to understand how our players can receive and embrace the decentralization value proposition. We know that it is a big challenge It will take time, but we want to stay true to our three principles. “Some principles that, according to the professional, are” the responsible use of technology “,” build a safe environment “for players to discover this world and” focus on proposals of significant value to users that benefit their gaming experience. “

Therefore, it is clear that Ubisoft does not intend to give in in their battle on the back of the NFTs, something that the creators of STALKER 2 have given up on after the criticism received for their proposal. After all, there are companies that find a great universe to explore within the NFTs, but it is not the case of Xbox, who consider that it is more focused on exploitation than entertainment.

More about: Ubisoft and NFT.