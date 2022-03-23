Ubisoft works on a new Prince of Persia with a very clear inspiration according to Tom Henderson

The postponed The Sands of Time Remake would not be the only project underway for the saga according to the insider.

It doesn’t fail. Every time an event is approaching with the presence of Ubisoft users ask for it: a new Prince of Persia. At the moment their wishes have not found a response from the French company, beyond The Sands of Time Remake of which we have been without news for a long time, but according to an insider, a new installment in the series could be announced soon.

It is Tom Henderson who ensures its existence based on sources consulted close to Ubisoft’s plans. Any details? Yes, few but quite significant. The freelance journalist states on XFire that Ubisoft Montpellier would be the studio in charge of the project, a 2.5D action video game inspired by Orithe Moon Studios series that premiered its latest installment in 2020, the great Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Henderson has no further comment at the moment on a development that, if confirmed, would be welcomed with open arms by fans of the veteran franchise, especially those who will fall in love with the 1989 original designed by Jordan Mechner in contrast to those who expect a title in 3D.

Leaving Prince of Persia behind, Henderson points out in his report that Ubisoft is working to hold a big news event before the summer. In his publication he talks about already announced titles, and others that remain a mystery, including a new Assassin’s Creed, which would have been born from the conversion of a DLC into a full game. This title was already advanced a few weeks ago by the Bloomberg agency.

While Henderson’s sources have proven to be reliable in the past, none of this information has been confirmed by Ubisoft to date, so caution should be exercised. As for Prince of Persia, Ubisoft is still working on Sands of Time Remake.

