Ubisoft’s future leaves new rumors and Assassin’s Creed publishers soar in the stock market

According to a new report, the Guillemot family is maneuvering to avoid a takeover bid for the company.

All kinds of rumors have spread around Ubisoft, something that has been motivated by a report that an upcoming sale was assured. Due to the transactions carried out at the beginning of the year, all eyes were on Microsoft, but it seems that the French company would disassociate itself from this dance between studios and seek partner with a private equity firm.

The Guillemots would be evaluating the association with a private equity firmThis is how we read it in Seeking Alpha, where it is recalled that “The Guillemot family, owner of 15.9% of the company’s shares and 22.3% of the net shares with voting rights, probably oppose the acquisition of strategic buyersThus, the report stipulates that the Guillemots would prefer maintain his “kingdom” in the video game developer.

This information is preceded by a significant increase in the value of Ubisoft shares, which in recent hours has registered a growth of almost 10%. A phenomenon that happens as soon as large companies begin to value negotiations and other types of movements, as is now the case with the fathers of Assassin’s Creed. At the time, it seemed that Ubisoft was interested in collaborating with Blackstone Inc y KKR & Co., two companies specialized in investments and asset management. However, the study has not offered no official confirmation.

At the moment, Ubisoft has a lot of work ahead in terms of video game development. After all, the company has confirmed the existence of PvP Battle Arena, an action game that has come to light after a few leaks that uncovered the surprise, and has interfered in the production of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake to pass the project to another studio of the company.

