Ubisoft’s last mobile game was actually a Far Cry, but it has been unsuccessful

Wild Arena Survivors is a battle royale title for iOS and Android released last week.

Wild Arena Survivors was released last week, but you probably didn’t notice it because it hasn’t made much noise. If you don’t know it, it’s a battle royale for mobile from Ubisoft which is already available both on Android from the Play Store and on iOS from the App Store.

The company hasn’t over-promoted it and even Ubisoft’s major social media accounts have glossed over the game’s release, which was surprising considering how they often work with other releases. Journalist Neil Long, who currently works at Mobilegamer.biz, claims that they probably spent more money on development than they should have, but he goes one step further thanks to the information provided by his sources.

Ubisoft would have removed the name of Far Cry to reduce costsLong claims that this mobile battle royale that pits 40 players against each other it was actually going to be a Far Cry spin-off, one of the company’s most renowned franchises. Ubisoft would have detected that Wild Arena Survivors had little impact in its testing phase and, as a result, would have removed the name to reduce marketing costs and take advantage of the brand pull in other projects, not to mention the unbridled action and the shootings.

This would have served Ubisoft to check as well if the title could be successful without depending on the well-known brand, something that at the moment is not achieving. What is clear is that taking a look at Wild Arena Survivors we quickly see certain aspects that can fit well with Far Cry, since it has a striking color palette, a paradisiacal environment and a significant presence of nature.

Waiting to find out if Wild Arena Survivors takes flight on mobile phones, the latest installment of the Far Cry saga for desktop is Far Cry 6, an action and open world title released in October last year that takes us back to a new paradise corrupted by tyrannywith the biggest proposal of the franchise and the one that should also be its turning point.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Ubisoft, Wild Arena Survivors, Far Cry, Ios, Android and Battle Royale.