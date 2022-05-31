Ubisoft’s latest free game launches with almost no players: more than three minutes to find a match

Roller Champions is a 3v3 sports game that is available for download on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Roller Champions may be the successful sport in the future as its managers present it, but in 2022 its success feels quite far away. Ubisoft’s new free-to-play bet reached PC, PlayStation y Xbox last Wednesday, and although we still do not have official data on its performance, we can record something: it is very difficult to find gamewith waits of more than four minutes.

From 3DJuegos PC they were throwing some games on Friday, and now from writing we have also wanted to try our luck, having to wait more than three minutes in my game session so I can play my first game in multiplayer.

We still do not have official data on how many players have started the game during these first five days, available on both computer and console. As the video game is not hosted on Steam we cannot know its success there either, to compare it with other multiplayer titles with several years behind it, but from portals like PC Gamer they already speak of disappointment after several years of waiting with Roller Champions while in Metacritic it is protagonist for the few user reviews received.

And it is that the video game, presented in 2019, has had several delays, the last one before the start of spring this year, which have filled its launch with doubts, and it even seems not to have had a great promotion by the company French. However, this is only the beginning, and you may still know how to find your audience. On Twitch, for example, has managed to sneak into the top-40 of most viewed games.

Roller Champions is announced as a 3v3 sports adventure in which to face the rival face to face taking advantage of our speed, ingenuity, devastating tackles and reckless evasions throughout game arenas built for this purpose. You can find out more by reading our impressions with Roller Champions in 2019.

