Ubisoft’s XDefiant reappears with a makeover and gives up Tom Clancy branding

His announcement caused some discomfort among the public due to the misuse of the figure of the American writer.

In mid-2021, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant was presented, a fast-paced free-to-play shooter with which Ubisoft seeks to continue expanding within the genre after the good performance of titles such as Rainbow Six: Siege. However, his announcement was accompanied by quite a bit of criticism, with Complaints about misuse of the Tom Clancy’s brand to promote the game. Have those responsible taken note?

Everything seems to indicate yes. The latest promotional advances of the video game obviate the figure of the American writer, author of novels such as The Patriot Game or The Hunt for Red October, to simply show himself as XDefiant. From France they have not confirmed the renaming of the title, but according to sources consulted by journalist Tom Henderson, Ubisoft will have renounced the use of the brand.

The brand is very present in the Ubisoft catalog. For example, it accompanied the Rainbow Six: Extraction name, which hit stores in January, and is also present in Ghost Recon Frontline, the publisher’s massive new PvP experience.

Henderson also points out on Twitter that the XDefiant development team would be looking to offer a somewhat more conventional experience than the one originally announced. However, we will have to wait for new shooter trailers to find out more.

XDefiant Internal Testing

Ubisoft yesterday presented its internal XDefiant test sessions, where participants will be able to play with and against the development team to test different features of the game. “We learned a lot from the last closed test thanks to your detailed and honest feedback, and we look forward to many more.” Those interested in joining can register through the video game website.

XDefiant is described as a fast-paced free-to-play arena shooter that combines the intense firefights with custom picks and special factions, in which various teams of armed combatants fight for victory. Still without a release date, it will come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and Amazon Luna.

