uBlacklist: the extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari that lets you block any site from your Google results

If you are reading this you probably use Google daily or almost daily, and there may be results from sites you want to never see appear again. Whatever your reasons for it, this extension will be more than great.

Its name is uBlacklist and its sole purpose is block specific websites from appearing in your Google search results. It is also an open source project that offers extensions for all major browsers.





You can download uBlocklist for Google Chrome from the Chrome Web Store, and therefore for all Chromium-based browsers such as Edge, Opera, Brave or Vivaldi. You also have an extension for Firefox, and there is even a version for Safari on both iOS and macOS from the App Store.

Once you install the extension you can block sites directly from the Google results page, since the option “Block this site” will appear directly next to each result, which will make that the URLs of that domain do not appear again when you search for anything.





You can also go to the extension’s options to add rules to the search results pages or about the sites to be blocked. Rules can be specified by matching patterns (* ://* .ejemplo.com/*) or through regular expressions (/ejemplo.(net|org)/) .

Tweaking your Google bubble a bit

As much as there are some weirdos that we use Bing, or as privacy search engines like DuckDuckGo grow more and more, Google is indisputably the king of online searches, when most people think of searching for something on the Internet, they think of ” Googling it. ”

Some know and others do not, that Google encloses us in a bubble of results that are personalized based on our previous searches, location and browsing habits, but this is not to say that those results come from respected sources or that we even want to look at the blue link list.

This extension gives you at least some control over what you’ll see appear there. Almost all of us have sites that we would not want to see in our results, or that we have checked more than once, are at the top of Google and do not offer us anything good. With uBlocklist you can remove them from your Google in one click.