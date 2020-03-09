Ubuntu 20.04’s zsys adds ZFS snapshots to package management

Closing October, an experimental ZFS installer confirmed up in Eoan Ermine, the second interval in-between Ubuntu unlock of 2019. Subsequent month, Focal Fossa—Ubuntu’s subsequent LTS (Prolonged Time interval Toughen) unlock—is due to drop, and it retains the ZFS installer while together with quite a lot of new choices to Ubuntu’s gadget management with the fledgling zsys package.

Phoronix reported this weekend that zsys is taking snapshots earlier to package-management operations now, so we determined to put within the latest Ubuntu 20.04 day-to-day assemble and see how the model new operate works.

Taking Focal Fossa for a quick spin

When placing within the day-to-day beta of Focal Fossa, Advanced Choices nonetheless offers ZFS arrange—nonetheless nonetheless producers it “experimental.” [credit score:

Jim Salter ]

Focal installs quite a bit as another Ubuntu unlock has, nonetheless it retains 19.10’s ZFS installer—which continues to be hidden at the back of “complicated choices” and nonetheless categorized experimental. After deciding on a ZFS arrange, you give your OK to the following partition construction—with one primary partition for UEFI boot and three logical partitions for change, boot ZFS pool, and root ZFS pool. A few minutes later, you’ve got your self an Ubuntu arrange.