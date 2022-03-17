Ubuntu has a strange new logo that those who prefer symmetry will not like

Ubuntu has a new logo, and as it seems to be a trend among brands for a long time, the main objective is to simplify something that was already extremely simple. According to Canonical itself, the new logo “is not a revolution” but an “evolution” of the classic ‘Circle of Friends’ that characterizes the distro.

They explain what they are looking for a “contemporary style” and that the logo “best matches what it represents”. What will strike some as odd here is the choice to move that circle to an orange rectangle that is not centered and looks bookmark-style. It is certainly something that will generate opinions and feelings among the community.





The third Ubuntu logo change in its history





This is the third version of the Ubuntu logo that we have. The first and original was just the famous “Circle of Friends” in various shades of yellow/red/orange. From the days when the slogan “Linux for human beings” was used.

In 2010 the logo was simplified because “despite being fun and friendly, it was not practical or modern”, or so they believe in Canonical. With this new change they decided that it was essential to respect the mythical Circle of friends, but making it look more “contemporary”.

The new logo, they say, better represents the union since “the heads are inside the circle”, which makes this version “more stylized, focused, and sophisticated”. At least that’s what they think within the company led by Mark Shuttleworth.





Personally I am not a fan of the rectangle, and I agree with some comments that I have read that with the naked eye looks a bit like a recycling bin. The fact that it is not centered and that the circle is inside a rectangle give it a look quite asymmetrical and… strange.

The new logo will be the official image from April 21 with the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Be that as it may, Canonical say they are very proud of the new design. They explain that “The orange rectangular label breaks with the conventional square or circle, allowing the boldness of orange to be expressed and providing a recognizable color mark across all media. Ultimately, the logo goes from being a tiny superscript to have a large, dynamic and protagonist presence”.

Meanwhile the community has a lot to say, and the vast majority of what they say is not exactly good.