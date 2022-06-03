Ubuntu is no longer the most used Linux distribution by gamers: this is what Steam data says

Recently, Valve has published the results of the May 2022 edition of its ‘Hardware and Software Survey’, which collects data on equipment since users of its gaming platform, Steam, run their games. Among the collected data are, of course, the operating systems (and variants thereof) most popular among its users.

The data from this latest edition reveal that Linux usage among platform users remains above 1%, consistent with a pattern of slight (although zigzagging) rise in the last four years. The existence and constant improvement of Proton, which facilitates the execution on Linux of video games designed exclusively for Windowshas guaranteed that the free operating system is capable of not losing ground in this field.



However, the latest survey offers a relevant fact: the Linux variant at the top of the list has changed. In January of this year, Ubuntu 20.04 led the ranking with 17.59%, which in March had already become 13.18%, although it still held first place.

Now, however, it is already at 11.75%… and has been surpassed by Arch Linux. But the change in the throne is not a minor event: for the first time, the most popular Linux distribution on the market is no longer the most popular among users of Steam, the largest PC gaming platform.

If Ubuntu is not in Seville, why has he lost his chair?

Arch Linux is a thriving distribution among medium and advanced Linux users: where Ubuntu prefers to bet on ease of usefor the install-and-go, Arch prioritizes system customization, encouraging us to install software step by step. That, and a commitment to performance and a diverse software offer are Arch’s main arguments for increasing its user base.

However, for users less interested in experimentation (but who still value the performance aspect and repositories full of packages) there is a version of Arch that comes ‘out of the box’ with a KDE desktop: Manjaro Linux. And this one rises to third place in the ranking, just a few tenths below the use of Ubuntu: 11,09%.





well it is true that part of the drop in Ubuntu 20.04 users is due to the recent release of its successor, Ubuntu 22.04, which has 8.04% usage. But previous version transitions had so far not affected the undisputed leadership of the distribution developed by Canonical.

In addition, in sixth place in the ranking we find Steam OS Holothe Linux distribution developed by Valve itself to run its Steam Deck consoles… and that, Like Manjaro, it also builds on the flexible and powerful foundation that Arch Linux provides.. A base that is also used by two other distributions specifically focused on the gamer public: Garuda Gaming Edition and ChimeraOS (fork of previous versions of SteamOS).

