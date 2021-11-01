Ubuntu On-line 21.10 permits us to revel in in a browser the revel in of the usage of the newest model of Ubuntu for desktop

10 years in the past, Canonical – the Ubuntu Linux developer corporate – introduced a challenge known as Ubuntu Excursion, with the intention to create a web based ‘demo’ of what Ubuntu looks as if at the desktop. Over the years it used to be falling into oblivion, till it ended up being formally closed 3 years in the past.

The target of this ‘demo’ used to be with the intention to be offering the boss or a shopper an interactive pattern of what the interface and person revel in is like in Ubuntu, earlier than taking into account, as an example, an enormous migration inside a company.

Ubuntu On-line, now extra interactive and for contact monitors

Now, after leaving behind the unique challenge, a programmer named MD Walters has opened a brand new challenge – Ubuntu On-line, with a repository in Launchpad – which, taking inspiration from that challenge, however with out reusing code from it, permits to provide a pattern of the illusion of the newest variations of Ubuntu (in particular Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri”, launched remaining month) …

… and do it, as well as, including new options, reminiscent of compatibility with contact units (despite the fact that a few of them proceed to reason issues of display resizing) or more than a few enhancements in interactivity.

Between them:

Risk of opening the similar programs a number of instances.

risk of resize and drag home windows.

We will check out Ubuntu On-line on its reliable web page or putting in the information on a internet server that we obtain from its repository. We will additionally obtain it without delay to our PC (the ZIP record is solely over 3MB) and open the HTML record corresponding, however one of the most demo options don’t seem to be to be had.



As an example, we can no longer be capable of trade the wallpaper if we open Ubutu On-line without delay on our laptop.

This demo is clearly restricted in its purposes, and no longer handiest It’ll display us a minimal a part of the default Ubuntu programs catalogAs a substitute, maximum in their purposes don’t seem to be replicated. However it’s nonetheless an overly helpful and easy possibility to make use of at time to turn what Ubuntu Linux looks as if to new audiences.