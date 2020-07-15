UC Browser closes office in Gurugram and Mumbai, Alibaba consolidates business from India

new Delhi: Alibaba, one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, has shut down UC Browser and UC News (UC News) from India. Alibaba has taken over its business from India. Alibaba has closed the offices of Gurugram and Mumbai. The reason behind the business of a company like Alibaba is the decision of the Government of India in which 59 Chinese apps were closed. These included UC Browser. Also Read – US-China Conflict News: President Trump ends special preference given to Hong Kong

The employees of UC Browser who work in these offices have been told about the end of the job. Alibaba has told these workers that the company is ending its business in India. According to the news of Zee News, UC browser employees have also been told that the company will Compensate them to take a decision to stop operations. That is, a part of the salary amount or a salary of a few months will be given.

Let's say that UC Browser is a company working under Alibaba. It was the most used app in India after Google. Alibaba is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, whose founder is Jack Ma.

Let me tell you that a few days ago, in a major action against China, 59 Chinese apps were closed. Many Chinese companies are facing difficulties due to this. Billions of rupees have been lost due to the closure of apps like TikTok.