UCP Developing ‘Skywatch’ for Peacock With Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door

Former Pixar artist Colin Levy’s sci-fi proof of idea brief “Skywatch” is being tailored into an authentic sequence for NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.

In a aggressive state of affairs, UCP and Peacock landed the rights to Levy’s undertaking. The sequence might be written and govt produced by Levy and Mike Sundy, with Levy hooked up to direct. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will exec produce on behalf of Fuzzy Door. Additionally exec producing are Lightning Hill Footage’ Andre Danylevich and Fourth Wall Administration’s Jon Huddle and Russell Hollander. Common Studio Group’s UCP is the studio.

The unique 10-minute brief, written and directed by Levy and produced by Danylevich, was a ardour undertaking funded by way of Kickstarter that took six years to create, with the assistance of volunteer artists led by VFX Supervisor Sandro Blattner. It featured Uriah Shelton, Zach Callison and a cameo by Jude Regulation. Levy and Sundy co-wrote a function script primarily based on the brief, which UCP and Peacock have commissioned to adapt for TV.

“Skywatch” the sequence will concentrate on an outcast teen who hacks right into a ubiquitous drone supply system to prank a faculty bully however “by chance crashes a harmful prototype – and finds himself entangled in a life-and-death conspiracy,” based on UCP.

Watch the unique brief beneath:

“Skywatch” is MacFarlane, Huggins and Fuzzy Door’s newest growth undertaking since inking an general deal at NBCUniversal Content material Studios in January. UCP can also be creating “The Winds of Battle” and “Untitled Little Rock 9 Venture” as a part of that deal.

Levy, Sundy and Danylevich are repped by Jonathan Gardner at Cohen Gardner LLP, who negotiated the deal on their behalf. Levy and Sundy are additionally repped by Fourth Wall Administration. Levy is represented by ICM Companions. Fourth Wall is represented by McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.