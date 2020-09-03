UCP Teams With Fuzzy Door, Jim Henson Firm, Wondery on Unscripted Slate

Common Studio Group’s UCP has unveiled its unscripted improvement slate, which incorporates initiatives from Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, the Jim Henson Firm and Wondery.

“Whereas now we have had nice success within the realm of true-crime, we even have a softer facet that we wish to exhibit. I can’t consider a greater time for some enjoyable, sensible, light-hearted but well timed fare for our unscripted slate,” stated Daybreak Olmstead, president of UCP.

“Micronations” is one such mission, govt produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door alongside Jason Clark and Sarah Ullman, as a part of MacFarlane’s total take care of UCP. The documentary tackles the query of what it means to belong, to be a citizen, and to construct a rustic. The present’s host will go on “an journey world wide to the nations that don’t exist.”

UCP and the Jim Henson Firm are teaming up on “Coming Sights,” a bid to “discover actual communities in want of hope, and assist their cities develop and construct extraordinary themed, roadside vacationer sights.” Brian Henson and Vince Raisa will govt produce for The Jim Henson Firm.

“Imagined Life,” primarily based on the Wondery podcast, will characteristic hourlong episodes shot from the views of the topics and narrated within the third particular person, highlighting the “stunning moments and challenges that formed the lives of your favourite celebrities and historic figures.” The tales will likely be instructed by reenactments and narrator-driven interviews. Don Argott and Sheena Joyce are slated to direct and govt produce; producing for Wondery are Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

“Courting Love” is a so-called relationship experiment that places single individuals in a period-era setting that follows the courtship guidelines circa “Sense & Sensibility” and “Emma.” On the finish of the experiment, they then return to the trendy world and navigate their newfound relationships within the current day. Amanda McPhilips is creating alongside UCP.

“We’re excited to companion as soon as once more with Fuzzy Door, Wondery, and The Jim Henson Firm on these contemporary and unique reveals,” stated Jessica Grimshaw, senior VP and head of unscripted programming at UCP. “From worldwide travels and roadside vacationer sights to inspirational celebrities and blast-to-the previous relationship, now we have some actually entertaining, escapist programming within the pipeline.”