Uday Shankar Steps Down as Disney Asia Pacific President

Uday Shankar will step down as president, The Walt Disney Firm Asia Pacific and chairman, Star & Disney India, efficient Dec. 31, 2020. He’ll now pursue an entrepreneurial profession.

Shankar will work with Rebecca Campbell, chair of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and worldwide section to establish his successor.

Shankar was in his position from February 2019. Beforehand, he was president of twenty first Century Fox for Asia and the chair and CEO of Star India. He took over the management of Star India in 2007, the place he not solely reworked the Star enterprise into one of many largest and most profitable media corporations in Asia, but in addition performed a major position in revolutionizing the media panorama of the area.

His successes embrace consolidating Star’s sports activities broadcasting operations by means of twenty first Century Fox’s acquisition of its three way partnership with ESPN. Pushed by the profitable Indian Premier League Cricket match, the rights for which Star India paid $2.55 billion in 2017, and a plethora of native sports activities rights, Shankar made Star Sports activities the areas’s largest sport aggregator.

Shankar stated, “I’ve at all times believed within the energy of creativity and cutting-edge know-how to create a greater world and contemplate myself extremely lucky to have had the chance to take action at Star, 21CF and now at The Walt Disney Firm. As I look again on this journey, I take delight in having set formidable objectives in my skilled profession, and reaching all that we got down to do. For a while now, I’ve been considering the query of how I give again to the nation, neighborhood and the trade which have given me a lot. I feel one of the best ways to specific my gratitude to all of them can be to help and mentor a brand new era of entrepreneurs as they got down to create transformational options that may have a constructive affect on numerous lives. I intend to accomplice with international traders and pioneers to attain this.”

“I wish to thank Uday for his management and dedication to our APAC enterprise,” stated Campbell. “With the profitable launch of Disney Plus all through the area, he has helped put The Walt Disney Firm in a commanding place on this dynamic and extremely strategic a part of the world. His huge expertise and experience have been invaluable in bringing collectively a robust, cohesive APAC management workforce to chart a path ahead for our streaming companies within the area and past. Uday has been an important good friend, colleague and valued counselor to me personally, and I do know I communicate for all of DTCI after I say he can be enormously missed. On the similar time, I perceive and respect his want to make this modification. I’m extraordinarily grateful that he has agreed to remain on to assist guarantee a seamless transition.”

Underneath Shankar’s management, Hotstar — now rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar — turned the area’s hottest streaming platform.

Shankar beforehand served as CEO and editor of Star Information, which was the primary 24-hour information channel in India. He was additionally the editor and information director at TV At the moment Group, the place he launched of Aaj Tak, Hindi-language information channel, in 2000 and Headlines At the moment, English information channel, in 2003.

A former president of Indian Broadcasting Federation, Shankar is at the moment senior vp of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Trade and in line to take over as its subsequent president.