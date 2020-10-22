Uddhav Thackeray also banned CBI – cannot enter Maharashtra without permission

Maharashtra: The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) will no longer get an entry in Maharashtra without permission. The Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra has withdrawn the consensus given to the CBI on Wednesday, so now the CBI will not be able to investigate a case in Maharashtra without the permission of the Maharashtra government. Let us know that earlier Rajasthan (Chattisgarh) and West Bengal (WEst Bengal) have also stopped the investigation of the CBI without permission. Also Read – Maharashtra: A mob attacked the Bajrang Dal worker in front of the police in Palghar, this was the reason…

This order has been issued in connection with the CBI investigation on behalf of Kailash Gaikwad, Deputy Secretary, Home Department in the Government of Maharashtra, but this order will not be applicable in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushsant Singh Rajput) case. Because this investigation is being done by order of the Supreme Court. Also Read – Hathras scandal: CBI investigates speed of Tej, clothes soaked in blood like blood recovered from Lavkush’s house

Actually, the Maharashtra government does not want the CBI to investigate the TRP case. Therefore, this decision of the Thackeray government is being seen as an intervention of the CBI in the midst of the TRP Scam investigation. Let us tell you that this dispute has started after starting an investigation against Republic TV (REpublic TV) in the TRP earlier this month for rigging. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Interesting Bihar Election, Come see, how much is the power …

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police also filed an FIR in this case on the complaint of the promoter of an advertising company and after that the Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the case to the CBI.

Significantly, the TRP scam came to light when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) lodged a complaint with the police and based on this, the Mumbai Police started an investigation into the manipulation of the TRP. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh held press talks and accused Marathi and Box Marathi, including Republic TV, of manipulating the TRP. Let us know that Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested 8 people in this case so far.