Uddhav Thackeray gave a challenge to the Opposition, said- ‘My government’s steering is in my hand, show it by dropping it, then I know’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged the opposition to topple his government and said that it is a "three wheels" government but he has maintained its steering well. Shiv Sena president Thackeray said that his coalition partners NCP and Congress are "positive" and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is benefiting from his experience.

Taking a dig at the Centre's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, he said that he would prefer such high-speed rail connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur instead. Thackeray said in the second and last part of his interview published in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, in view of his 60th birthday, "My government's future is not in the hands of the opposition." I have the steering in my hand. The vehicle with three wheels (auto-rickshaw) belongs to poor people. The other two are sitting back. "

He said, "Why wait for September-October as speculation is being done." Whoever wants to topple my government, drop it today. Some people are happy to make, while some people are happy to fall. If you enjoy spoiling, then do the same. "

The chief minister asked, “You say that the MVA government was against democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?” On a question, Thackeray said that he had not changed but formed an alliance. On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, he said, “A three-wheeled vehicle is a vehicle for poor people. If I have to choose between bullet train and auto rickshaw, I will choose auto rickshaw. It will not happen if people do not want bullet trains. “

Attacking the opposition BJP, he said, “If my government is three-wheeled, it is moving in the right direction, then why are you having stomach ache?” Significantly, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has Contrasting the earlier ruling MVA to the three-wheel, auto rickshaw, doubted its stability.

Thackeray said that when he last attended the NDA meeting, there were “30 to 35 wheels like a train”. The Chief Minister said that he would stop projects that people don’t want. He said that the recent Rs 16,000 crore memorandum of understanding is in the initial stage and more investment is coming.

Thackeray also said that the Congress’ complaint of being ignored in the coalition government of the three parties has been resolved after their meeting with the state Congress leaders. He said, “I have a good rapport with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. I keep calling Sonia Gandhi occasionally. “He admitted that the state’s economy is not in good shape, but also said that the whole world is facing this crisis.”

The Shiv Sena president said that Prime Minister Modi has asked all the Chief Ministers not to announce any exemption or subsidy in the form of populist steps because it will increase the burden on the economy. On criticisms for not dropping out during the Kovid-19 global pandemic, Thackeray said that he is signing the MoU with discussion and deliberation while sitting at home.

Asked about the involvement of Chinese companies in investment in the state, he said that more important than the presence of Chinese companies in recent MoUs is whether Chinese investment should remain in the country or not. He said, “During a video conference meeting with the Prime Minister, I requested him to form a national policy on doing business with China.”