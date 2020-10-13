Uddhav Thackeray gives this reply to the Governor’s ‘secular’ stance on the Chief Minister for opening religious places in Maharashtra

Maharashtra News: In Maharashtra, there was once again a ‘chunk’ between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open the religious site. The matter reached secularism. In fact, the BJP is organizing a symbolic hunger strike and demonstration to open temples across the state. The Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this. In the letter, the Governor questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked ‘Did you suddenly become secular?’ Also Read – BJP protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temple in Maharashtra, demand for reopening of all temples

As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva does not need verification from you: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (in file photo) replies to Governor https://t.co/Tw26tZ2r6B pic.twitter.com/VgCSXnhTlh Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections: Shiv Sena will contest about 50 seats in Bihar, this will be an election symbol – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020 Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray had to be copied expensive, Mumbai Police caught u-tuber Sahil Chaudhary

In response, Thackeray questioned whether Hindutva for Kosariari meant only the reopening of religious places and whether not opening them meant secularism. Uddhav Thackeray has said that it is wrong to mention my Hindutva in the letter. I do not need your certificate for Hindutva. “Thackeray said,” Is not secularism an important part of the Constitution, in whose name you swore when you were Governor? “He said,” Pay attention to people’s feelings and beliefs. ” Along with keeping in, it is also important to protect their lives. Enacting and ending a lockdown suddenly is not correct. ‘

#WATCH Maharashtra: BJP leader Prasad Lad detained along with other party workers by police during a protest outside Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. BJP is organizing demonstrations across the state today, demanding re-opening of all temples for devotees. pic.twitter.com/Q0U2hZm6Ie – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Apart from this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has informed Governor BS Koshyari that a decision will be taken to reopen the religious places after thorough review of the situation related to Kovid-19 in the state. Thackeray wrote a letter in response to Koshyari’s letter on Monday, saying that the state government would consider his request to reopen these sites. Koshiyari had said in his letter that three delegations have asked him to reopen the shrines.

Maharashtra: BJP workers stage protest outside Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, demanding re-opening of places of worship in the state. The party is holding similar agitations across the state pic.twitter.com/TrEf57M7CV – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Thackeray said in his reply that it is a coincidence that the three letters that Koshyari has referred to belong to BJP officials and supporters. Koshyari has been associated with the RSS and has been the BJP’s vice president. He had written in a letter to the Chief Minister, “Have you suddenly become secular?”

