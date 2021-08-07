Uddhav Thackeray govt will get ready 1000’s of OBC scholars in Maharashtra for MPSC and UPSC

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Maharashtra govt has made up our minds to arrange OBC scholars for UPSC and MPSC preparation. Crisis Control Minister Vijay Wadettiwar mentioned that the state govt has made up our minds to arrange 2,000 scholars from Different Backward Categories (OBC) for Maharashtra Public Carrier Fee (MPSC) exam and 1,000 scholars for Union Public Carrier Fee (UPSC).Additionally Learn – Mumbai Native Educate Replace: When will not unusual other folks get permission to commute in Mumbai native trains, BJP protests

Chatting with journalists in Aurangabad, the minister mentioned that talks also are on with the airways to provide pilot coaching to twenty-five scholars annually. He knowledgeable that the State Govt has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for Mahajyoti (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Analysis and Coaching Institute), out of which Rs 40 crore has been dispensed.

Vadettiwar mentioned, "Underneath Mahajyoti, we will be able to get ready 2,000 scholars of OBC class for Maharashtra Public Carrier Fee (MPSC) exam and 1,000 scholars for Union Public Carrier Fee (UPSC)." For the aim of reservation, the courtroom is thinking about putting in place a separate fee to gather the information that can be required.