Uddhav Thackeray hit back at BJP, said – “ Those calling the donors terrorists are not fit to be called human beings

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hit back at the BJP for questioning the performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying that the opposition party is so busy trying to 'topple' his government that it should take note of his government's various welfare measures. Has failed to do. Thackeray, addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, targeted Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for his statement that the state was in an 'undisclosed emergency' situation.

Thackeray asked, "If Maharashtra has an undeclared emergency, then the declared emergency is imposed in the rest of the country according to the manner in which protesting farmers are being targeted in and around Delhi?" Water showers on farmers is a message of goodwill. Shiv Sena chief Thackeray criticized efforts to 'discredit' farmers' demonstrations without naming anyone.

He taunted, saying, 'BJP should decide whether the protesters are getting the support of Pakistan, China and Maoists. You buy sugar and onions from Pakistan. Now farmers also started coming from Pakistan. '

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that this movement is no longer a farmers’ movement as’ leftist and Maoist elements have joined them ‘and is demanding the release of people in jails for’ anti-national activities’ Huh.

Earlier, a recent statement by BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, who belongs to Maharashtra, also raised controversy that China and Pakistan are behind the farmers’ movement.

Thackeray said, “If Fadnavis says that the state government taking action against its critics is causing undeclared emergency, then calling farmers fighting for their rights as anti-national is worse than the emergency.”

Thackeray said that those who call Annadata (farmers) as terrorists are not fit to be called human beings.

The Chief Minister said, “BJP is busy in trying to destabilize the state government and it does not see the work done by the government in the last one year. People have no disenchantment with the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government. ‘