Uddhav Thackeray said- NCB handiest captures celebrities and clicks footage, what about medication price crores present in Gujarat?

New Delhi: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has raised questions about NCB. CM Thackeray stated that during Maharashtra, NCB handiest helps to keep a watch on celebrities. Catches them after which takes photos with them. Why is there no motion in other places? Within the Mumbai medication case, Uddhav Thackeray stated whether or not the incidents of having medication are taking place handiest in Maharashtra. Medication price crores have been discovered at Mundra airport in Gujarat, whilst NCB is busy handiest in catching ganja sacks.Additionally Learn – Legal professionals gave this argument on Aryan Khan’s petition, nonetheless didn’t get bail, listening to postponed until 13 October

Elevating the query, Uddhav Thackeray stated that Maharashtra Police catches medication price as much as 150 crores. On the similar time, NCB catches celebrities and claims to get well ganja luggage from them. NCB is busy catching celebrities handiest as it provides a possibility to be photographed. Will get headlines. Additionally Learn – Heroin Smuggling: 25 kg heroin despatched from Afghanistan to Mumbai in a can of oil, this took place for the primary time, 3 arrests

Is it(medication seizure) handiest taking place in Maharashtra? Medication price crores was once seized from Mundra Port. Whilst your businesses (NCB) convalescing pinch of ganja,our police recovered medication price Rs 150 crs. You’re to catch celebrities& get photos clicked: Maharashtra CM(15.10) %.twitter.com/IPkeT6aHDC – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Allow us to let you know that a couple of days in the past, NCB had claimed to have stuck medication from some top profile other folks. Those come with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan. Aryan is but to get bail. He’s nonetheless in prison. This situation has made numerous headlines. Shiv Sena has been wondering this motion.