Uddhav Thackeray underwent spinal surgical procedure, the Leader Minister’s Administrative center instructed concerning the situation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent spinal surgical procedure at HN Reliance Health center right here. The Leader Minister's Administrative center (CMO) gave this data on Friday. The CMO, quoting medical institution medical doctors Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj, mentioned in a remark that Thackeray (61) has been delivered to the ward after surgical procedure.

"The medical doctors say that his situation was once strong all the way through the surgical procedure and is now superb," it mentioned in earnest. Desai is a heart specialist, whilst Dr. Bhojraj is a spinal surgeon.

Thackeray was once admitted to the medical institution on Wednesday after expanding ache in his neck. This week he was once additionally noticed dressed in a 'cervical collar' at an tournament.