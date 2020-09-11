Uddhav Thackeray vs Kangana Ranaut: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told Kangana, there is no need to fear in Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in dispute over her statements on Mumbai and the police here. The minister told him in a conversation with Kangana that he need not fear in Mumbai. Also Read – Now Kangana Ranaut said- The building where I live belongs to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Athawale, head of the BJP's ally RPI-A, made it clear that he did not agree with Ranaut's statements in which he compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also called for the Mumbai Police.

Athawale alleged that some parts of Kangana's bungalow in suburban Bandra were demolished by the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC and the Maharashtra government also had a role in it. The minister said that Kangna had spoken the truth regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said that the CBI investigating the case should come to the conclusion that Rajput committed suicide or whether he was murdered. Athawale met her at Kangana’s residence in suburban Khar here.

The minister said that I talked to him for an hour. I told him that he need not fear in Mumbai. Mumbai belongs to Shiv Sena, RPI-A, BJP, Congress, NCP and people who speak all religions, castes and languages. Athawale, while supporting the actress, offered to provide security when she arrived at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on Wednesday morning started an action to demolish ‘illegal construction’ at the Kangra bungalow in Kangra. However, shortly after this, Kangana was relieved from the court and BMC’s action was stayed.