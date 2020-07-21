Uddhav Thackeray will definitely visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would definitely visit Ayodhya for the Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’. Asked if Thackeray had received any invitation to participate in the Bhoomi Poojan program, Raut said it would come. Raut told a TV channel, “Chief Minister Thackeray will definitely attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, as the Shiv Sena is emotionally, religiously and nationally attached to the subject.” Also Read – Congress MLA appeals to Rahul Gandhi, lead fund raising for Ram temple, said this benefit

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Rawat said, "As I said yesterday, Shiv Sena has made a big contribution and shed its blood and sacrificed (Shiv Sainiks) for the construction of Ram temple." Raut reiterated that Thackeray keeps visiting Ayodhya and has done so before and after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that had there been no Kovid-19 crisis, millions of Ram devotees would have attended the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed on Monday that his party paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and removed the bottlenecks in the temple construction. The party did all this for Hindutva and not for politics.

Raut said that it is to be seen how many people will be invited to the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya next month and (in view of Kovid-19) what will be the steps related to physical distance in the ceremony.