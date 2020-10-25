Uddhav’s question to BJP, ‘Is vaccine free for Bihar, have people from other states come from Bangladesh’

Uddhav Thackeray question to BJP: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the BJP’s election promise of providing Kovid-19 vaccine free in Bihar and asked if people from other states have come from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan. Thackeray was addressing the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally held at Savarkar Hall in Dadar. This time, due to the rules of prevention of corona virus, this event was not organized in Shivaji Park like every year. Also Read – Shivraj Chauhan asked- Is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress different and Kamal Nath’s Congress different?

Thackeray said, "You promise Kovid-19 free vaccine for people in Bihar, have people from other states come from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan?" People doing such things should be ashamed of themselves. You are sitting in the center. "Taking a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut, the Chief Minister said that some people come to Mumbai for livelihood and call the city PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and abuse it.

Thackeray broke the silence on the allegations leveled against his son Aditya Thackeray in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying, "People who are making noise for justice to Bihar's son are indulging in the character abuse of Maharashtra's son." It is said that the time has come to rethink the existing GST system and if necessary it should be changed as the states are not benefiting from it.

Thackeray said, “We (Maharashtra) have not yet received the GST dues of Rs 38,000 crore”. He said that BJP should not divide people on the basis of caste and religion.

