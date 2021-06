Udumbu is a Malayalam language film. The film unlock date is 7 October 2021. It has Alencier Ley Lopez and many others within the forged.

The plot revolves round exciting occasions. An surprising tournament adjustments the lives of quite a lot of folks. Will he be capable of clear up the problems?

Director: Kannan Thamarakulam

Style: Drama, Mystery

Language: Malayalam

Unlock Date: 7 October 2021