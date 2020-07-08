Uee Describes What Makes Super Junior’s Choi Siwon Different From All Her Other Co-Stars

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon and Uee talked about starring collectively in a brand new sci-fi mission!

On July 8, the solid and administrators of the brand new sci-fi movie/drama crossover sequence “SF8” took half in a press convention. This new mission is a Korean unique sci-fi anthology sequence that covers many various matters from synthetic intelligence to digital actuality, from robots to superpowers, and extra.

Eight administrators have created their very own 40-minute initiatives for “SF8,” together with Oh Ki Hwan directing the romantic comedy “Augmented Infatuation” (literal title). Starring Uee and Choi Siwon, it tells a narrative set sooner or later a couple of lady and man who meet on a relationship app with out exhibiting their faces. Due to a malfunction within the app, they find yourself unable to satisfy in actual life.

It’s described that the 2 actors have been chosen as a result of they’ve essentially the most excellent faces, as is required for the story. Director Oh Ki Hwan mentioned on the press convention, “They’re essentially the most good-looking man and most lovely lady in Korea,” and Uee and Choi Siwon made everybody snicker by repeatedly saying, “Thanks!”

Uee talked about how she’d reacted to being solid as the feminine lead Ji Gained. “I requested at my first assembly, ‘Is it actually true that I used to be solid? Am I actually taking part in Ji Gained?’ and I thanked them a number of instances. I mentioned that I’d attempt laborious to be an individual who’s a great match for the function of Ji Gained.”

Choi Siwon joked to Oh Ki Hwan, “I did my finest, however I don’t know if it was to your liking.”

Uee additionally shared the enjoyable they’d on set collectively, first declaring that Choi Siwon could be very senior within the business in comparison with her.

“I dance rather a lot after I’m on set, however I often dance alone,” she mentioned. “Every time I begin dancing, my co-star will get flustered, however [Choi Siwon] is the primary and solely co-star who’s danced along with me.”

“He was the primary senior actor who moved his shoulders with me after I danced,” she continued. “I used to be grateful.”

Choi Siwon mentioned about working with Uee, “We each began out as idols and we’ve identified one another for a very long time, so it helped with rapidly adapting on set.”

“SF8” shall be completely pre-released on the platform Wave on July 10, and it’ll air on MBC beginning on August 17.

