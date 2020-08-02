Uee Shows Off Her Adorable Close Friendship With Her Manager On “The Manager”

Uee appeared as the most recent visitor on MBC’s “The Manager”!

On the August 1 episode of the variability present, Uee and her supervisor made a particular look and confirmed viewers their shut friendship.

The hosts commented that Uee had talked about wanting to look on “The Manager” as quickly because it started airing. Uee defined, “Proper after the present began, I bought a name asking me to look [as a guest]. Nevertheless, I used to be filming a drama then, so I couldn’t come on the present.”

Music Eun Yi remarked, “You could be stunned by this, however Uee and I am going to the identical hair and make-up salon. She’s all the time wearing a really relaxed type and is so laid-back. She’s labored with the identical employees members for a very very long time, as a result of she takes such excellent care of them.”

Uee launched her supervisor by saying, “Our Younger Do is somebody who has by no means stood me up. If he’s supposed to choose me up by 7, he’s there by 6:40 and tells me to take my time popping out. The foremost purpose I wished to look on this program is to introduce my one supervisor in whom I can confide about something, like a buddy.”

In his interview for the present, Uee’s supervisor Heo Younger Do shared, “I’ve been working with Uee for round one yr. I’m 30 years outdated, and she or he is 33 years outdated [by Korean reckoning].”

The hosts have been stunned to listen to that he was born in 1991 and due to this fact youthful than Uee, to which she hilariously commented, “Folks hold mistaking him for my company director.”

Heo Younger Do continued, “The primary time I noticed Uee was when she was in After Faculty. I appreciated her so much [as a fan] again then, however as her supervisor, she now feels extra like an older brother, somewhat than an older sister. Her character is so laid-back. The way in which she talks and clothes may be very boyish.”

Through the episode, Uee’s supervisor picked her up at three a.m. to go to a photograph shoot. Once they arrived on the out of doors location for the shoot, the rain was a lot heavier than anticipated. Regardless of the climate, Uee’s supervisor made positive to dam her from the rain as a lot as he may, even whereas getting moist himself.

