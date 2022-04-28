UEFA analyzes changing the format of the Champions League and creating “the week of football”

UEFA had already announced changes for the 2024/25 Champions League (Reuters)

The Champions League It could be changed from next season. The most important club competition in Europe would be about to change its format in the final stage and the novelty would be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the information published by the site The Timesla UEFA analyzes making severe changes from the semifinals of the tournament to create “the week of football”. The proposal arose from the very bowels of the organization after what happened in the 2019/20 edition, when the pandemic interrupted the calendar and forced the creation of a Final Four in Portugal.

The entity chaired by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin would announce on May 11 at the UEFA Congress that the Final Four will be installed definitively from the 2022/23 edition. The objective is to create “the week of football” during which the four best teams in Europe will play their decisive duels in a single city. In this way, the semifinals would be a single match just like the grand final, as happened in 2020 due to the international context.

Chelsea is the last champion of the Champions League (Reuters)

It is worth remembering that this will not be the only change. UEFA announced a year ago that from 2024 there will be 36 clubs that will play the tournament, unlike the 32 that make up the initial phase today. One of the biggest changes in the format of the competition is that in the first instance the eight groups will be replaced by a single group.

“Each club will be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league matches against 10 different rivals. (five at home and five away), instead of the previous six games against three teams, played at home and away”, reported UEFA in April 2021 in the official statement published on its website. In this way, “The top eight teams in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams remaining between the 9th and 24th place will compete in a play-off a double match to achieve their pass to the round of 16 of the competition”. Those located from 25 to 36 will be eliminated.

Subsequently, and subject to change, the Champions League will continue with the current two-leg knockout format from the round of 16 to the semifinals. Although, on May 11, the creation of “soccer week” could be announced, which would cause the semis to be a single duel.

At the moment, for the 2024/25 season, the four ‘big’ leagues (England, Spain, Germany and Italy) will keep four classified ex officio. Francecurrently fifth, will have three insured. The winner of the Europa League from the previous season will also have its place. There will also be two places for the clubs with the highest UEFA coefficient of the last five years who have not qualified for the Champions League group stage, but have qualified for the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League qualifying stage.

“This evolved format will continue to keep alive the dream of any team in Europe to participate in the UEFA Champions League thanks to the results obtained on the field of play, and will allow the long-term viability, prosperity and growth of all parts of European football, not just a tiny self-selected group, “said Ceferin announcing the change .

