UEFA banned Russia from organizing Euro 2028 and 2032, and clubs from that country will not be able to play international tournaments next season

No Russian club will be able to participate in European competitions (REUTERS / Denis Balibouse / Illustration / File Photo)

Follow the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and this Monday the UEFA reported that Russian clubs will not be able to participate in any European competition next season. While the Russian women’s team will not be able to participate in Euro 2022 and was replaced by Portugal for the tournament that will take place from July 6 to 31 in England.

“No Russian club will participate in the 2022-2023 season of UEFA inter-club competitions”, which start in July, including the Champions League, Europa League or Europa League ConferenceUEFA wrote in a statement presenting the list of measures taken against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, the entity that governs football in the Old Continent prohibited Russia from applying to organize the men’s Eurocup 2028 and 2032.

It should be remembered that, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIFA suspended the Russian Football Union and its national team were unable to participate in the Repechage for the Qatar 2022 World Cupin which he had to face Polandwho finally got his ticket by eliminating Sweden and will be Argentina’s rival in Group C. UEFA aligned itself with the measures and announced the moving of the final of the current Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Saint-Denis, in Paris.

“The UEFA Executive Committee has declared today that the bid submitted by the Russian Football Union to host either UEFA EURO 2028 or UEFA EURO 2032 is ineligible. This is one of several decisions related to the ongoing suspension of teams and Russian clubs from UEFA competitions”.

Below is the detail of all the competitions in which Russian teams or clubs will not be able to participate, according to the latest statement from the governing body in Europe:

UEFA Nations League 2022/23

Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in this group. Consequently, at the end of the group stage they will be relegated and will remain in the 16th and last position of League B.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will sit out Group C at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals, scheduled to take place between 6-31 July in England, and will be replaced by Portugal, the opponents Russia beat in the playoffs.

European qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Russia did not play its two scheduled games in April in Group E (made up of Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) due to its suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the subsequent matches in this competition and all their results so far are considered void. Consequently, Zone E will continue as a group of five teams.

Under 21 European Championship 2021-23

Russia did not play its two scheduled matches in March in Group C (composed of Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland) due to its suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the following matches in this competition and all their results so far are considered void. Consequently, Zone C will continue as a group of five teams.

“Russia will not participate in this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Portugal, the rival defeated by Russia in the qualifying play-offs, will now participate in Group C. In addition, Russian teams will not participate in club competitions. of UEFA next season”.

UEFA club competitions 2022/23

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League y UEFA Youth League

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations.

In addition, Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equal to the lowest number they have obtained in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4,333 points for the men’s federation club coefficient and 1,750 for the club coefficient. of the women’s federation for the purpose of calculating points for the 2022/23 season.

UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will not participate in the final phase (made up of Portugal, Spain and Ukraine), scheduled for July 1-3 in Portugal, and will be replaced by Hungary, which came second in Group 1 of the main round, won by Russia. .

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022/23

Russia had been drawn directly into Group 4 of the main round. As the top three in the group and the best second will qualify from the preliminary round, Russia will be replaced in the main round by the second best seed from the preliminary round.

UEFA Futsal Champions League 2022/23

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.

European Qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024

Russia will be replaced in the main round group stage draw by Norway, who were the best third-place finishers in the preliminary round.

Youth competitions 2022/23

Russia will not participate in the 2022/23 U-17 and U-19 Men’s Championships and the teams drawn from their group will compete against each other in a three-team mini-tournament.

Russia will not participate in the U-17 and U-19 Women’s Championships, and an additional three-team mini-tournament will be held in each competition.

UEFA Regions’ Cup 2022/23

Russia will be replaced by the preliminary round runner-up in Group 1 of the intermediate round.

