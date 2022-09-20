UEFA confirmed that Russia will be excluded from Euro 2024 due to the war with Ukraine

Russia will not be part of the draw for the Qualifiers for Euro 2024 (Reuters)

This Tuesday the UEFA Executive Committee met to plan the draw for the qualifying tournament for the European Championship to be held in Germany in 2024. In this context, the organization took the opportunity to clarify that Russia will continue to be suspended from all competition and therefore will not be able to participate in the tournament either.

“All Russian national teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee on February 28, 2022, which was further confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 15, 2022. Therefore, Russia is not included in the draw for the qualifying phase for the UEFA European Championship 2022/24″, the letter states.

Remember that the selection of Russia has already been sanctioned by FIFA itself and expelled from the Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup, despite having reached the European playoffs. All this within the framework of the attacks by the nation of Vladimir Putin towards Ukraine.

“The Russian national team will not participate in the draw for the qualifying round of the European Championship-2024, which will take place on October 9 in Frankfurt,” the Russian federation wrote in a statement. “The reason is UEFA’s decision in February to suspend the participation of Russian national teams and clubs in the organization’s competitions, and de facto ‘until further notice’.”

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, on February 24, UEFA, the European football institution, and FIFA, the international federation, jointly announced the suspension of the national teams of Russian clubs from all their competitions “until further notice”. This sanction was also applied in the Women’s European Championship, which took place in July in England, in which Portugal replaced the Russian team.

Regarding the format of the draw, Germany will be the only qualified team, because they will host the tournament. The rest of the 53 teams will be divided into 10 groups (seven of five and three of six) and. The best two from each zone will qualify for the contest, while the other three tickets will be decided in a Playoff format to be played in March 2024.

