UEFA decreed the elimination of Tottenham from the Conference League

Tottenham was left out of the Conference League (Reuters)

The UEFA announced this Monday that the match between Tottenham Y Rennes from Conference League, which had not been able to be disputed at the beginning of December due to cases of covid-19 in the London team, was considered lost to the Spurs, which are thus eliminated from the third European competition.

As no date had been found for the dispute of the game initially scheduled for December 9, the president of the UEFA chamber of appeal declared the match lost to the English club by default, 3-0. The Tottenham They thus finished third in their group with 7 points, behind French Rennes and Dutch Vitesse, and said goodbye to all European competition this year.

The game in London had been canceled after the coach of the Spurs, Antonio Conte, will announce on the eve of the game that Eight of his players and five staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. Rennes accused the Tottenham of creating a ‘London fog’, as the game was postponed shortly after they landed in the English capital.

Tottenham comes from drawing with Liverpool and is seventh in the Premier League (Reuters)

In accordance with the UEFA rules, A match must be played as long as both teams have 13 fit outfield players and a goalkeeper. “We are disappointed by the decision of the UEFA Appellate Body and the refusal to allow more time to reschedule the match,” the British club said in a statement. “We have to accept this decision, however, and our focus now is on the competitions in which we remain.”

Spurs have been one of the English clubs hardest hit by the Covid-19 resurgence as case numbers rise across the country due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The last league matches of the Tottenham against Brighton and Leicester they were also postponed. However, unlike many of their national rivals, they returned to action this weekend in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

