UEFA distanced itself from FIFA and protested against the World Cup every two years

This Monday a tense meeting was held within the framework of the general Assembly from European Club Association (ECA) where the leaders and representatives of the main teams met again after a year plagued by turbulence.

The president of the UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, tried to be in favor of the position of the great powers and was blunt when referring to the project of the FIFA to shorten the period between World Cups from four to two years: “We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity. Holding it every two years will lead to less legitimacy and, sadly, will dilute the World Cup itself. Clubs and national teams must occupy their sporting and financial space ”. In this sense, he added: “Our players do not need to spend more summers in tournaments instead of dedicating themselves to relaxation and recovery.”

The project emerged for the first time in May of this year, when the Saudi Arabian Football Federation nominally proposed in the FIFA Congress that the body explore the holding of biannual World Cups for men and women – despite the fact that that country does not have a women’s soccer team for international tournaments. The Saudis have emerged as one of Infantino’s closest allies, who has visited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at least twice this year.

Although FIFA states that it is in a consultation phase, Infantino has entrusted Arsene Wenger with defending the arguments in favor of the biennial tournament. The former Arsenal manager is now head of global football development at FIFA and as such he is championing some projects that would clash with those he supported during his coaching career.

Secondly, Ceferin He was once again very tough against the Super League project, in which Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are still following, and asked for unity to return to normality: “We must be united in the face of this disgrace and talkative Super League. Hopefully there are no more episodes. “

The UEFA president also referred to the convention that his body is preparing to address the future of European football after the pandemic and the need to apply financial fair play, “with a strong system, with direct control and financial responsibility” .

Ceferin intervened before the clubs after the president of PSG and the ECA, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who opened the session with the message in favor of “a fairer, more balanced football, with clubs that are profitable”. Regarding the Super League, the Qatari said he did not want to talk much: “A project that has tried to divide us, to make us weaker, but they have failed since they have obtained just the opposite: they have united us and made us stronger.”

