UEFA ‘monitoring’ coronavirus spread – fears could grow for Euro 2020 if situation ‘gets worse’

Euro 2020 is underneath the microscope following the spread of coronavirus throughout areas of northern Italy with UEFA confirming they’re monitoring the situation.

Over 370 circumstances of the virus have been confirmed in Italy – a number nation for the Euros – with the dying toll at present standing at 12 on Wednesday.

Questions have been requested about whether or not Euro 2020 will have the ability to go forward contemplating Rome is about to host 4 matches with the primary happening on 12th June.

Chatting with Italian state broadcaster Rai, UEFA government committee member stated: “We’re on the ready stage.

“We’re monitoring nation by nation, and soccer should comply with the orders of the person international locations.

“The sporting path will solely be closed if the situation will get worse.”

Italy’s Six Nations conflict with Eire on seventh March has already been cancelled prematurely whereas quite a few soccer video games have been cancelled or might be performed behind closed doorways within the coming weeks, together with motion from Serie A.

Italian sports activities minister Vincenzo Spadafora stated: “If the information doesn’t give us completely different indications, it could be that from March 2 we won’t lengthen the ban on sporting occasions.

“We are going to see the way it develops within the subsequent few days.

“However security and well being come earlier than anything — earlier than a match or earlier than a full stadium.”