UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 | TV particulars, England games and more

UEFA Nations League fixtures are over for now, with worldwide gamers heading again to their golf equipment for the subsequent month earlier than doing it yet again.

England have been defeated 1-0 by Denmark at Wembley with Harry Maguire and Reece James seeing crimson playing cards through the match.

Strain is mounting on Gareth Southgate to get his attacking abilities in line forward of subsequent 12 months’s delayed Euro 2020 match.

Scotland and Wales each picked up a 1-0 win of their games in opposition to Czech Republic and Bulgaria respectively.

Northern Eire and Republic of Eire each misplaced 1-0 in Scandinavia, the previous to Norway and the latter to Finland.

There are many games to maintain observe of, and we’ll do what we are able to that will help you discover the dates, occasions and channels to absorb the worldwide games.

RadioTimes.com brings you every little thing you might want to find out about learn how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and dwell stream.

Tips on how to watch Nations League on TV

For the total fixture record full with channels for each house nations and Eire recreation, scroll down the web page.

You possibly can watch Nations League clashes dwell on Sky Sports activities throughout their varied channels.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

You can too select to dwell stream matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.

Matchday 5

Sunday fifteenth November

Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wales v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Austria v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Matchday 6

Wednesday 18th November

England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Northern Eire v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Republic of Eire v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Nations League outcomes

House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.

Matchday 1

Thursday third September

Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Eire

Finland 0-1 Wales

Friday 4th September

Scotland 1-1 Israel

Romania 1-1 Northern Eire

Saturday fifth September

Iceland 0-1 England

Matchday 2

Sunday sixth September

Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

Republic of Eire 0-1 Finland

Monday seventh September

Northern Eire 1-5 Norway

Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

Tuesday eighth September

Denmark 0-0 England

Matchday 3

Sunday eleventh October

Republic of Eire 0-0 Wales

England 2-1 Belgium

Northern Eire 0-1 Austria

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Matchday 4

Wednesday 14th October

Finland 1-0 Republic of Eire

England 0-1 Denmark

Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic

Norway 1-0 Northern Eire

Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

Nations League teams

League A – Group 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

League A – Group 2

Belgium

Denmark

England

Iceland

League A – Group 3

Croatia

France

Portugal

Sweden

League A – Group 4

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

League B – Group 1

Austria

Northern Eire

Norway

Romania

League B – Group 2

Hungary

Russia

Serbia

Turkey

League B – Group 4

Bulgaria

Finland

Eire

Wales

League C – Group 1

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Luxembourg

Montenegro

League C – Group 2

Armenia

Estonia

Georgia

North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

Greece

Kosovo

Moldova

Slovenia

League C – Group 4

Albania

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Lithuania

League D – Group 1

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Malta

League D – Group 2

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

San Marino

Who received the final Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League match befell in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal have been the eventual winners after beating Netherlands within the last showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after successful their group in League A, however couldn’t discover a approach past Netherlands.

