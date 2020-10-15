UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 | TV particulars, England games and more

UEFA Nations League fixtures are over for now, with worldwide gamers heading again to their golf equipment for the subsequent month earlier than doing it yet again.
England have been defeated 1-0 by Denmark at Wembley with Harry Maguire and Reece James seeing crimson playing cards through the match.
Strain is mounting on Gareth Southgate to get his attacking abilities in line forward of subsequent 12 months’s delayed Euro 2020 match.
Scotland and Wales each picked up a 1-0 win of their games in opposition to Czech Republic and Bulgaria respectively.
Northern Eire and Republic of Eire each misplaced 1-0 in Scandinavia, the previous to Norway and the latter to Finland.
There are many games to maintain observe of, and we’ll do what we are able to that will help you discover the dates, occasions and channels to absorb the worldwide games.
RadioTimes.com brings you every little thing you might want to find out about learn how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and dwell stream.
Tips on how to watch Nations League on TV
For the total fixture record full with channels for each house nations and Eire recreation, scroll down the web page.
You possibly can watch Nations League clashes dwell on Sky Sports activities throughout their varied channels.
Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.
You can too select to dwell stream matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.
NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable by way of BT Sport.
Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.
Matchday 5
Sunday fifteenth November
Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wales v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Austria v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Matchday 6
Wednesday 18th November
England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Northern Eire v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Republic of Eire v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Nations League outcomes
House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.
Matchday 1
Thursday third September
Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Eire
Finland 0-1 Wales
Friday 4th September
Scotland 1-1 Israel
Romania 1-1 Northern Eire
Saturday fifth September
Iceland 0-1 England
Matchday 2
Sunday sixth September
Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Eire 0-1 Finland
Monday seventh September
Northern Eire 1-5 Norway
Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
Tuesday eighth September
Denmark 0-0 England
Matchday 3
Sunday eleventh October
Republic of Eire 0-0 Wales
England 2-1 Belgium
Northern Eire 0-1 Austria
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Matchday 4
Wednesday 14th October
Finland 1-0 Republic of Eire
England 0-1 Denmark
Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
Norway 1-0 Northern Eire
Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
Nations League teams
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Eire
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 3
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Eire
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who received the final Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League match befell in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal have been the eventual winners after beating Netherlands within the last showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after successful their group in League A, however couldn’t discover a approach past Netherlands.
