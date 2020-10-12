UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 | TV particulars, England games and more

The newest batch of UEFA Nations League fixtures conclude this week following an intriguing slate of clashes in latest days.
England edged out World No.1 ranked Belgium in a slim 2-1 victory at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate named a puzzling beginning XI together with three pure right-backs with a number of stars omitted, however they overcame the Belgians due to objectives from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.
Republic of Eire and Wales performed out a colorless 0-0 draw of their Nations League encounter as they sought to bounce again from a disappointing begin to the break for every crew.
Northern Eire have been defeated 1-0 by Austria, whereas Scotland adopted up their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Israel with a slim overcome Slovakia.
The right way to watch Nations League on TV
For the total fixture record full with channels for each dwelling nations and Eire recreation, scroll down the web page.
You possibly can watch Nations League clashes dwell on Sky Sports activities throughout their varied channels.
Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.
You can even select to dwell stream matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.
NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.
Present Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.
Matchday 4
Wednesday 14th October
Finland v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
England v Denmark (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Norway v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Scotland v Czech Republic (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Bulgaria v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Matchday 5
Sunday fifteenth November
Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wales v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Austria v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Matchday 6
Wednesday 18th November
England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Northern Eire v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Republic of Eire v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Nations League outcomes
House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.
Matchday 1
Thursday third September
Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Eire
Finland 0-1 Wales
Friday 4th September
Scotland 1-1 Israel
Romania 1-1 Northern Eire
Saturday fifth September
Iceland 0-1 England
Matchday 2
Sunday sixth September
Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Eire 0-1 Finland
Monday seventh September
Northern Eire 1-5 Norway
Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
Tuesday eighth September
Denmark 0-0 England
Matchday 3
Sunday eleventh October
Republic of Eire 0-0 Wales
England 2-1 Belgium
Northern Eire 0-1 Austria
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Nations League teams
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Eire
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Eire
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who received the final Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League event occurred in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal have been the eventual winners after beating Netherlands within the remaining showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after profitable their group in League A, however couldn’t discover a method past Netherlands.
