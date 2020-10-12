UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 | TV particulars, England games and more

The newest batch of UEFA Nations League fixtures conclude this week following an intriguing slate of clashes in latest days.

England edged out World No.1 ranked Belgium in a slim 2-1 victory at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate named a puzzling beginning XI together with three pure right-backs with a number of stars omitted, however they overcame the Belgians due to objectives from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

Republic of Eire and Wales performed out a colorless 0-0 draw of their Nations League encounter as they sought to bounce again from a disappointing begin to the break for every crew.

Northern Eire have been defeated 1-0 by Austria, whereas Scotland adopted up their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Israel with a slim overcome Slovakia.

There are many games to maintain monitor of, and we’ll do what we will that will help you discover the dates, occasions and channels to take in the worldwide games.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the pieces it’s good to find out about methods to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and dwell stream.

The right way to watch Nations League on TV

For the total fixture record full with channels for each dwelling nations and Eire recreation, scroll down the web page.

You possibly can watch Nations League clashes dwell on Sky Sports activities throughout their varied channels.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

You can even select to dwell stream matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.

Matchday 4

Wednesday 14th October

Finland v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

England v Denmark (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Norway v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Scotland v Czech Republic (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Bulgaria v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Matchday 5

Sunday fifteenth November

Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wales v Republic of Eire (5pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Austria v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Matchday 6

Wednesday 18th November

England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Northern Eire v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Republic of Eire v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Nations League outcomes

House nations and Republic of Eire matches solely.

Matchday 1

Thursday third September

Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Eire

Finland 0-1 Wales

Friday 4th September

Scotland 1-1 Israel

Romania 1-1 Northern Eire

Saturday fifth September

Iceland 0-1 England

Matchday 2

Sunday sixth September

Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

Republic of Eire 0-1 Finland

Monday seventh September

Northern Eire 1-5 Norway

Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

Tuesday eighth September

Denmark 0-0 England

Matchday 3

Sunday eleventh October

Republic of Eire 0-0 Wales

England 2-1 Belgium

Northern Eire 0-1 Austria

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Nations League teams

League A – Group 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

League A – Group 2

Belgium

Denmark

England

Iceland

League A – Group 3

Croatia

France

Portugal

Sweden

League A – Group 4

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

League B – Group 1

Austria

Northern Eire

Norway

Romania

League B – Group 2

Hungary

Russia

Serbia

Turkey

League B – Group 3

Hungary

Russia

Serbia

Turkey

League B – Group 4

Bulgaria

Finland

Eire

Wales

League C – Group 1

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Luxembourg

Montenegro

League C – Group 2

Armenia

Estonia

Georgia

North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

Greece

Kosovo

Moldova

Slovenia

League C – Group 4

Albania

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Lithuania

League D – Group 1

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Malta

League D – Group 2

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

San Marino

Who received the final Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League event occurred in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal have been the eventual winners after beating Netherlands within the remaining showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after profitable their group in League A, however couldn’t discover a method past Netherlands.

Can’t await more soccer? Try the entire set of Premier League fixtures and TV particulars in our useful information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing to look at, try our TV Information.