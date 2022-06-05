UEFA Nations League: unexpected defeat for England and draw between Italy and Germany

*Hungary struck by beating England

This Friday there was action in the UEFA Nations League, the tournament that brings together all the European teams in four divisions. Among the highlights was the unexpected fall of England and the 1-1 equality between Italia y Germanyall members of Group A.

Hungary defeated the British team for the first time in 60 years. It was 1 to 0 this Saturday in Budapest, on the first date of the tournament and ended a record series of the Three lions 22 games without losing in regulation time. We must go back to May 31, 1962, in the world played in Chile, to find a similar outcome, in what was then the twilight of the best Hungarian team in history.

The last setback of the selection of Gareth Southgate in the 90 minutes it had been before Belgium on November 15, 2020 2-0 for the same contest. It should be remembered that against Italy, they lost the final of the European Championship in July 2021, but on penalties.

This Saturday’s game was played in a stadium largely behind closed doors due to racist incidents in the Euro 2021. The Hungarian Federation, however, used an article of the regulation of the UEFA to invite thousands of children (and their companions), who could be in the stands.

*The best of the tie between Italy and Germany

Later, Italy and Germany tied 1 to 1. The selected Roberto Manciniwho had just lost the Finalissima 3-0 against the Argentina in Wembleyshowed a better face in this commitment that began won by both Lorenzo Pellegrini at 70 minutes. Unfortunately for the Azureon the next attack Joshua Kimmich He did not forgive and matched the score.

Hansi’s team Flick will clash against England on Tuesday, in one of his last presentations before the Qatar World Cup. In that tournament he shares an area with Spain, Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

