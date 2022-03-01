UEFA suspended its commercial contracts with Gazprom, the main Russian energy company linked to Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin when Gazprom was a sponsor of Schalke 04 REUTERS/Itar-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE)

After UEFA confirmed the change of the venue for the final match of the Champions League to be played on May 28 in the city of Saint Petersburg, which was replaced by Paris, and suspended all Russian teams from competitions organized under his wing, the governing body of football in the Old World decided discontinue their business contracts with Gazpromthe main Russian energy company related to the president Vladimir Putin.

This new decision of the European entity took place within the framework of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and after the loss of the final in the Gazprom Arena for the defining match of the Champions League, it was now decided to cancel these commercial links with said firm. The novelty occurred on the same day of the announcement by FIFA and UEFA that all Russian teams were banned from all their competitions.

This decision leaves the Russian team with no chance of playing in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. The match was scheduled at home against Poland for the final phase of European qualifying. Another consequence is that Spartak Moscow had to visit RB Leipzig for the round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, March 10 (the rematch was scheduled for the 17th in the Russian capital) and was disqualified.

However, it remains to be confirmed if there will be changes in the competitions in which the Russian representatives were involved, that is, if Leipzig ends up benefiting from the suspension of Spartak and advances directly to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, and if the The Polish team passes without playing its key and is waiting for the winner of the cross between the Czech Republic and Sweden, for a ticket to Qatar 2022.

UEFA reported the suspension of contracts with Gazprom in its statement where it indicates: “The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements, including the Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and Euro 2024.”.

UEFA’s brief statement on Gazprom

Gazprom was one of UEFA’s main sponsors since 2012 and according to information from the agencies, the contract was estimated at 45 million dollars (40 million euros) per year, data also provided by the consultancy KPMG Football. The link covered the Champions League, the international competitions organized by UEFA, as well as Euro 2024 which will take place in Germany.

It should be remembered that the Schalke 04 team, which today plays in the second division of Germany, has Gazprom as a sponsor on its shirt, decided to remove the signature logo. The contract between them began in 2007, at the signing of the agreement in which Putin himself was present, and reaches 28 million dollars per year (25 million euros)surpassing the 25 million dollars (20 million euros) received by Bayern Munich from Deutsche Telekom.

The Russian firm would invest a total of $101 million ($90 million a year) in sports overall.

Gazprom is a gas company founded in 1989 and privatized in 1993, although the Russian government retains 38.37 percent of the company’s shares. Today it is one of the largest energy companies in the world and is linked to Putin. It has been 23 years since he entered football and his presence grew as he became the strongest supplier of gas in Western Europe.

