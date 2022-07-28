UEFA will allow the return of the standing public in the stadiums: what the measure is like and which teams will implement it

Liverpool fans during a match against Crystal Palace in July 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Caroline Chia

In Europe they are analyzing going back to the past. It is that the UEFA announced in the last few hours that it will the launch of a trial of safe standing areas in their men’s club competitions that will involve teams from England, Germany and France during the season that is about to start.

The governing body of football Old continent reported through an official statement that At the end of the campaign, he will evaluate the results of what he called “an observer program.” and will decide whether to continue or expand it.

The three countries considered are already authorized to have standing locations in their domestic leagues. In Englandthe Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea y Tottenham they have permits for safe standing areas. In Germanymeanwhile, the Borussia Dortmund, which has a large foot area known as Yellow Wall and where a group of fervent fans meets, he indicated that he will receive for the first time duels from the Champions League with full capacity 81,365 spectators.

The German club has safe foot areas in the Bundesliga, but had modified the area to install seats during European competitions. This reduced in 15,000 people the attendance. “This is great news. Standing tickets are an important part of our culture. Borussia Dortmund have been working hard in recent years behind the camera to obtain permission for safe standing areas at European competitions.”, said the executive director Hans Joachim Watzke; who also asked the followers “behave responsibly with this opportunity”.

The international entity will limit the test to top five federations in their classification, although Spain and Italy do not currently have safe standing areas. And the finals of the three UEFA cups were excluded from the trial. “The aim is to assess whether, and under what conditions, standing seating can be reintroduced in UEFA competitions safely,” the UEFA statement concluded.

