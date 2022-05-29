UEFA’s explanation for the incidents in the Champions League preview

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed due to security problems

The scenes of chaos from before the finale of the Champions League won by Real Madrid this Saturday against Liverpool, whose start was delayed more than half an hour this Saturday in Paris, was caused by thousands of spectators with false tickets, UEFA explained in a statement.

“As the start of the match approached, the surroundings (to enter the Stade de France) on the side of the stands reserved for Liverpool were blocked by thousands of viewers who bought fake tickets and they did not work”, maintained the European body in its text. “That created a backlog of spectators trying to get into the stadium and as a result kick-off had to be delayed 35 minutes to allow a maximum of spectators with valid tickets to enter the stadium.”

“As the number of people outside the stadium continued to increase after the start of the match, the police had to use tear gas to disperse them”, explained UEFA, which specified that it will proceed “urgently” to an audit to find out what happened, in collaboration with the police, the French authorities and the French Football Federation (FFF).

53 detainees were reported (Reuters)

The 2021/22 Champions League final crowned Real Madrid after a match that at the start was marked by huge queues at the entrances, angry fans at not being able to enter and even attempts to enter irregularly, which forced police intervention and the use of tear gas.

“We are very disappointed by the access problems and by the violations of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans suffered”, replied the English club in a statement. “It’s the biggest game in European football and fans shouldn’t have to experience these kinds of scenes, which we witnessed tonight. We have officially called for an investigation to determine the causes of these unacceptable problems.”

For its part, a police source told the AFP that the French authorities had warned from the beginning of the difficulty of managing the presence of several thousand fans without a ticket. Faced with this situation, this source indicates, “we have made an encouraging communication”, asking spectators with tickets to come to the stadium at 6:00 p.m. (three hours before the scheduled start of the match) to avoid crowds.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin explained on Twitter that the attitude of “thousands of British fans without tickets or with false tickets who forced tickets” at the Stade de France caused the problems. “Thanks to the very many law enforcement forces mobilized tonight in this difficult context,” Darmanin added.

There was a heavy police presence at the entrances to the stadium (Reuters)

A source close to the government told the AFP what the problem came “from British fans, unfortunately accustomed to these incidents”. “Only a few youths from the neighborhoods got involved in the riots but it was somewhat marginal,” added the same source.

In a first provisional balance of the Ministry of the Interior on the day, there were no “major incidents in the two fan zones” (in Saint Denis and on an avenue in eastern Paris) and 115 fans were slightly injured and 53 arrested.

With information from AFP

