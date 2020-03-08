UFC 248: How to watch Adesanya v Romero – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero step into the Octagon to headline an enormous evening of UFC motion this weekend.

The undefeated 18-0 Adesanya is gunning for one more spectacular victory as his inventory continues to rise.

He begins the primary full defence of his unified UFC Middleweight Championship belt, and will probably be assured of doing so towards Romero.

The Cuban star has fought simply 4 occasions since 2016 and misplaced three of these bouts, along with his sole victory over Luke Rockhold failing to safe the Middleweight title due to being lacking weight forward of the occasion.

Romero will probably be determined for a return to the highest, however faces a significant problem within the form of Adesanya.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how to watch UFC 248 on TV and on-line.

What time does UFC 248 start?

TV protection of the UFC 248 fundamental card will start at 3:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday eighth March 2020.

The preliminary card will probably be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

The place is UFC 248 held?

The occasion will probably be held on the T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC 248 card

Important Card

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) v Yoel Romero

Ladies’s: Strawweight Zhang Weili (c) v Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Light-weight: Beneil Dariush v Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Neil Magny v Li Jingliang

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira v Max Griffin

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley v José Alberto Quiñónez

Light-weight: Mark Madsen v Austin Hubbard

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira v Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert v Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Ladies’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire v Polyana Viana

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze v Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel v Guido Cannetti

What channel is UFC 248 on?

The occasion will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 1:00am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract for simply £15.00 monthly. New prospects or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers also can entry BT Sport with a bunch of nice offers.

How to live stream UFC 248

You possibly can watch the occasion with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 248 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per 12 months. You should purchase UFC 247 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.