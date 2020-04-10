UFC 249 canceled as Dana White says he was told to ‘stand down’ by Disney/ESPN

White have been adamant that the event would occur on April 18, and he asserted Thursday that he used to be nonetheless intent on staging events on a private island.
three hours in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
White have been adamant that the event would occur on April 18, and he asserted Thursday that he used to be nonetheless intent on staging events on a private island.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment