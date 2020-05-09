UFC 249 is locked and loaded, it’s able to go in opposition to all the percentages.

Dana White has assembled a superb card given the circumstances including Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on the high of the billing.

The showdown will go forward from 1am within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could (UK time) in Jacksonville and sports activities followers craving a dose of stay motion will probably be tuning in for the massive one.

Take a look at the complete UFC 249 fight card under.

Within the UK? Watch UFC 249 on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC 249 on ESPN+

UFC 249 fight card

Major card

Tony (interim UFC Light-weight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)

Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (Heavyweight)

Prelims

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (Welterweight)

Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (Heavyweight)

Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (Ladies’s Strawweight)

Uriah Corridor v Ronaldo Souza (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Vicente Luque v Niko Worth (Welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (Featherweight)

Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (Gentle Heavyweight)