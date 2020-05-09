UFC 249 is locked and loaded, it’s able to go in opposition to all the percentages.
Dana White has assembled a superb card given the circumstances including Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on the high of the billing.
The showdown will go forward from 1am within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could (UK time) in Jacksonville and sports activities followers craving a dose of stay motion will probably be tuning in for the massive one.
Take a look at the complete UFC 249 fight card under.
Within the UK? Watch UFC 249 on BT Sport
Within the US? Watch UFC 249 on ESPN+
UFC 249 fight card
Major card
Tony (interim UFC Light-weight Championship)
Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)
Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)
Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)
Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (Heavyweight)
Prelims
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (Welterweight)
Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (Heavyweight)
Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (Ladies’s Strawweight)
Uriah Corridor v Ronaldo Souza (Middleweight)
Early prelims
Vicente Luque v Niko Worth (Welterweight)
Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (Featherweight)
Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (Gentle Heavyweight)
