UFC 249 is locked and loaded, it’s able to go in opposition to all the chances.

Dana White has assembled a superb card given the circumstances together with Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on the high of the billing.

The showdown will go forward from 1:00am within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could (UK time) in Jacksonville and sports activities followers craving a dose of dwell motion will probably be tuning in for the large one.

Try the complete UFC 249 fight card beneath.

UK: Watch UFC 249 on BT Sport

US: Watch UFC 249 on ESPN+

UFC 249 fight card

Principal card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Light-weight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)

Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (Heavyweight)

Prelims

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (Welterweight)

Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (Heavyweight)

Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (Ladies’s Strawweight)

Uriah Corridor v Ronaldo Souza (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Vicente Luque v Niko Worth (Welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (Featherweight)

Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (Mild Heavyweight)