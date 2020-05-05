UFC 249 is locked and loaded, it’s able to go in opposition to all the chances.
Dana White has assembled a superb card given the circumstances together with Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on the high of the billing.
The showdown will go forward from 1:00am within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could (UK time) in Jacksonville and sports activities followers craving a dose of dwell motion will probably be tuning in for the large one.
Try the complete UFC 249 fight card beneath.
UK: Watch UFC 249 on BT Sport
US: Watch UFC 249 on ESPN+
UFC 249 fight card
Principal card
Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Light-weight Championship)
Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)
Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)
Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)
Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (Heavyweight)
Prelims
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (Welterweight)
Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (Heavyweight)
Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (Ladies’s Strawweight)
Uriah Corridor v Ronaldo Souza (Middleweight)
Early prelims
Vicente Luque v Niko Worth (Welterweight)
Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (Featherweight)
Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (Mild Heavyweight)
