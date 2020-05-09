UFC 249 live stream: How to watch Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje – channel and UK start time

UFC 249 goes forward this weekend towards all the percentages with Tony Ferguson taking up Justin Gaethje in Florida.

The occasion was in turmoil as top-billed celebrity Khabib Nurmagomedov had to pull out due to journey restrictions that means he couldn’t go away Russia to combat Ferguson within the US.

The primary occasion was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair and regardless of the circumstances UFC boss Dana White has in some way managed to pull out a stellar card utilizing primarily US-based fighters.

Ferguson – the top-rated Light-weight star behind champion Khabib – will face fourth-ranked Gaethje at quick discover.

Past the primary occasion we’ve got a championship match for the Bantamweight title between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo sits third within the pound-for-pound rankings, making him probably the most thrilling fighters to watch.

Cruz is coming back from a three-year absence due to a number of accidents, however stays a harmful fighter and will likely be decided to show some extent within the Octagon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about how to watch UFC 249 on TV and on-line.

What’s the UFC 249 start time?

TV protection of the UFC 249 major card will start at 3am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could 2020.

The preliminary card will likely be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 249 on within the UK?

UFC 249 will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 1am within the early hours of Sunday 10th Could.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

The place is UFC 249 held?

The UFC 249 occasion will likely be held on the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area, Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

UFC 249 combat card

Fundamental card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Light-weight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

For the complete listing, take a look at our UFC 249 combat card.

Live stream UFC 249 on-line

You may watch UFC 249 with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 249 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US through ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per yr. You should buy UFC 247 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.