UFC 249: Who will Tony Ferguson fight? TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 249 is in turmoil following information that Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to depart Russia and will not be capable of fight Tony Ferguson within the US.

The primary occasion was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair but it surely now seems to be to be over, with UFC boss Dana White scrambling to carry a full card of motion collectively.

He beforehand claimed that nothing in need of a full US lockdown may stop him from staging UFC 249, so till an official cancellation or postponement occurs, we will anticipate a night of UFC motion some form or kind in April.

What time does UFC 249 start?

TV protection of the UFC 249 essential card will start at 3:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 19th April 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

The place is UFC 249 held?

The occasion will be held within the US given the vast majority of fighters stay there, however a location is proving troublesome to lock down.

UFC 249 card

The preliminary card included Khabib v Ferguson on the prime of the billing however this seems to have modified following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent journey restrictions.

Fundamental Card

Light-weight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) v Tony Ferguson

Girls’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade v Rose Namajunas

Gentle Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev v Ion Cuțelaba

Light-weight: Islam Makhachev v Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Uriah Corridor v Ronaldo Souza

Welterweight: Lyman Good v Belal Muhammad

Light-weight: Khama Worthy v Ottman Azaitar

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell v Gian Villante

Early Preliminary Card

Girls’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks v Sarah Moras

Middleweight: Karl Roberson v Makhmud Muradov

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure v Umar Nurmagomedov

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov v TBD

What channel is UFC 249 on?

The occasion is prone to be proven live on BT Sport however because of the present uncertainty of the occasion, particulars are but to be rubber-stamped.

Methods to live stream UFC 249

Once more, there stays loads of uncertainty over the occasion but when BT Sport do verify protection, you will be capable of watch the occasion with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Methods to watch UFC 249 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US through ESPN+.

